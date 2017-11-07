Arvato expands logistics center in Gennep

Strong demand drives growth in the Netherlands

Arvato SCM Solutions has expanded its central logistics center in Gennep in the Netherlands. The leading international provider for supply chain and logistics services implemented two more modules with a total of 26,000 square metres of warehouse space and 1,000 square metres of office space. The strong demand of international clients is the key driver for the expansion of the site that opened in spring 2016. „The expansion is in line with our strategy for the Netherlands,“ says Andreas Barth, President Hightech & Entertainment at Arvato SCM Solutions. „We are growing with our customers in the high-tech, consumer electronics, beauty & fashion, and healthcare industries.“

Customers from overseas in particular use the location in North Limburg with its good transport connections as their central warehouse for the European market, individualizing and distributing their products from here. “The new halls, in which we have invested a mid-double-digit-million sum, are already fully booked,“ explains Martijn Nielen, VP Netherlands at Arvato SCM Solutions. In addition to picking and distribution services, the site also offers more complex services such as bundling, product configuration, returns management and other value-added services. All in all, Arvato’s logistics center in Gennep covers more than 56,000 square meters of warehouse space and 4,000 square meters of office space. 200 new jobs have been created as a result of the site’s expansion, increasing the number of employees in Gennep to around 700.

Operating four distribution centers in Schiphol-Rijk, Venlo, Venray and Gennep, Arvato SCM Solutions is well positioned for future growth. Martijn Nielen: „This new extension is another step in our impressive growth path in the Netherlands. We are already looking into further expansions and have the capacity to increase the warehouse space in Gennep by additional 65,000 square metres.“

