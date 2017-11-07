 

Arvato expands logistics center in Gennep

7. November 2017 10:24
Artikel drucken
Arvato expands logistics center in Gennep

Beitrag bequem vorlesen lassen:

Strong demand drives growth in the Netherlands

 

Arvato SCM Solutions has expanded its central logistics center in Gennep in the Netherlands. The leading international provider for supply chain and logistics services implemented two more modules with a total of 26,000 square metres of warehouse space and 1,000 square metres of office space. The strong demand of international clients is the key driver for the expansion of the site that opened in spring 2016. „The expansion is in line with our strategy for the Netherlands,“ says Andreas Barth, President Hightech & Entertainment at Arvato SCM Solutions. „We are growing with our customers in the high-tech, consumer electronics, beauty & fashion, and healthcare industries.“

Customers from overseas in particular use the location in North Limburg with its good transport connections as their central warehouse for the European market, individualizing and distributing their products from here. “The new halls, in which we have invested a mid-double-digit-million sum, are already fully booked,“ explains Martijn Nielen, VP Netherlands at Arvato SCM Solutions. In addition to picking and distribution services, the site also offers more complex services such as bundling, product configuration, returns management and other value-added services. All in all, Arvato’s logistics center in Gennep covers more than 56,000 square meters of warehouse space and 4,000 square meters of office space. 200 new jobs have been created as a result of the site’s expansion, increasing the number of employees in Gennep to around 700.

Operating four distribution centers in Schiphol-Rijk, Venlo, Venray and Gennep, Arvato SCM Solutions is well positioned for future growth. Martijn Nielen: „This new extension is another step in our impressive growth path in the Netherlands. We are already looking into further expansions and have the capacity to increase the warehouse space in Gennep by additional 65,000 square metres.“

More about Arvato’s internationalizing projects here: https://scm.arvato.com/internationalization

Kontakt mit dem Autor aufnehmen

Arvato
E-Mail: gernot.wolf@arvato.com
Homepage: http://scm.arvato.com

Verwendete Tags

ExpansionHightechManagementWarehouse

Jetzt im Social Network teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Top-Platzierungen und Extras können Sie in Kürze per Klick hinzubuchen oder wählen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice.

Newsarchiv

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift Print on Demand

Cross Media Werbefenster

e-Commerce Logistik-Day

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


Newsarchiv

Newsarchiv

Kategorien

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...