Battery technology is key technical challenge, says TCM

Battery technology is the top technical challenge for the future, according to a survey of forklift truck operators, dealers and the wider industry by manufacturer TCM.

Interest in this area has risen following government plans prevent manufacture of diesel and petrol engines by 2040.

“Interest in this area has shown a clear increase not only led by the 2040 deadline but by fleet operators looking for materials handling equipment that offers a lower maintenance benefit”, said TCM brand manager Ashley-Kate McCann.

“Around 60 per cent of trucks are currently electric so the issue is twofold; how to improve battery performance in the existing electric cohort and how to find battery solutions for those applications that currently don’t have a viable, commercially-attractive electric option due to their operating environment and function. This is a key area of development focus for us and this debate is really welcome,” she said.

The National Forklift Survey is being carried for TCM and is still on-going until the end of the year.

Source: logisticsmanager.com