 

CH Robinson to open 70,000 sq ft logistics centre at Derby

Oktober 30
16:53 2017
CH Robinson has signed a deal with Goodman for a 70,000 sq ft logistics centre at Derby Commercial Park in the East Midlands.

Construction of the new facility will take seven months and it will be available for occupation in May 2018.

Robinson, has signed a 15-year lease on the development and intends to use the facility to expand the range of transport and logistics services it provides for its customers throughout the UK and globally.

“The new office space and distribution facilities will enable C.H. Robinson to further serve our customer’s needs for years to come,” said Ivo Aris, vice president of Europe global forwarding at CH Robinson. “The office space creates an upscale environment for our employees, who are our biggest asset, and the warehouse facilities are remarkable.”

Goodman has also confirmed its intentions to develop a new warehouse and industrial development of 32,000 sq ft on the adjacent plot at Derby Commercial Park. The building, which will be constructed to a minimum, BREEAM Very Good Specification will include 30,378 sq ft of warehouse space, together with 2,365 sq ft offices.

Goodman managing director Charles Crossland said: “We are very pleased to be working with CH Robinson to develop this new built to suit distribution centre facility which will provide the space the business requires to grow into and expand.

“We see C.H. Robinson’s commitment as proof of strong demand in the area, therefore we have decided to expand Derby Commercial Park’s capacity with an additional modern warehouse on the site.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

