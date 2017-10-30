First UK showing for Hyperloop prototype

The UK’s first Hyperloop prototype pod is to be exhibited at Innovate 2017.

A hyperloop is a sealed tube or system of tubes where a pod can travel free of air resistance or friction – and will be used as a new way of transporting both goods and people.

The prototype was created by HypED, who were one of the winners of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, and is made up of a team of students from the University of Edinburgh’s engineering, informatics, economic and business schools are rethinking the future of transport.

Source: logisticsmanager.com