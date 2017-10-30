 

Antalis expands with new packaging director

Antalis expands with new packaging director

Antalis expands with new packaging director
Oktober 30
16:48 2017
Antalis is expanding with the appointment of new packaging director David Hope.

David brings with him a wealth of experience of working for national distributors.

“The packaging industry is an abundant one which continues to see successive growth in line with the global retail market,” said Hope. “I am therefore delighted to join Antalis Packaging at such an apt time and feel incredibly passionate about the opportunity to capitalise on this and generate sustainable sales growth.

“Over the next five years, the aim is to double the packaging division and become a national specialist with a strong regional presence. Core to this will be an increasingly people-centric approach; from employing a real team-focus internally through to honing our customer and manufacturer partnerships.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
packagingRetail
