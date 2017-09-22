 

BITO starts production of simple AGV

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

BITO starts production of simple AGV

BITO starts production of simple AGV
September 22
15:25 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

BITO has started production of LEO, its driverless internal transport system which does not require an infrastructure or complex installation.

UK managing director Edward Hutchison said: “LEO is an affordable, simple, yet productive robotic intralogistics solution, which is now ready to help e-commerce retailers, manufacturers and other logistics operations gain competitive edge. You can see how at BITO’s Experience centre in Nuneaton, which is now operating a demonstration system.”

Bito_FB_LEO Locative_Photo 1.jpgLEO can carry containers and boxes weighing up to 20 kg, with LEO users need only lay out a visible track on the floor for the AGV to follow. Additional special markings ensure the system always knows where it is.

BITO says the visual tracks and markings are easy to change or even completely remove so that new tasks can be set up in no time. LEO’s patented transfer concept means it can simply follow the track through a hand-over station, deposit its container and collect the next – all without any electronic aids or complex pneumatics.

It is targeting a range of applications across logistics, manufacturing and retail including connecting two machines, a storage area with a production line or perhaps finished goods back to storage. In a logistics operation it can take bins between order picking stations.

LEO Locative is available with three track options: Leo Flex is a low-cost option suited to temporary situations. A mid-range option is Leo Robust, which allows permanent use in a standard, forklift-free environment, where floors will be cleaned occasionally. For permanent use in tougher environments there is a third option: LEO Ultra. This sustains regular cleanings and works well in areas where forklift trucks also operate.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
eCommerceIntralogisticsNews: BITOOnlinehandelRetail
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...