Boiler maker chooses Volkswagen Transporters

Manufacturer of boilers, Baxi, has taken delivery of 80 Transporter vans from Volkswagen for its customer support engineers.

The vans include five different braking assistants and a driver alert system which warns the driver to take a break if it detects fatigue.

“Not only are these new vans the perfect solution for our Baxi Customer Support engineers out on the road, but with a 33 per cent cut in emissions compared to our previous vehicles, they benefit the environment too,” said Louise Murton, national service operations manager, Baxi. “The Transporter vans are already proving extremely practical for our engineers. Not only are they spacious, but their modern braking technology gives our engineers a better chance of avoiding or minimising a collision. The vehicles will also help to enhance further our award-winning customer service, enabling us to reach our customers in the most efficient way possible.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com