Russell Logistics encourages young people to join the industry

Russell Logistics has teamed up with the Logistics Academy, run in partnership with Renfrewshire Council, West College Scotland and Developing the Young Workforce to encourage young people to consider a career in logistics through a new programme.

The young people that get involved with the programme are able to gain their counterbalance forklift licence, achieve automotive qualifications at West College Scotland and undertake work experience with a local logistics company.

Raymond Kane, development officer for skills for learning, life and work at Renfrewshire Council said, ‘The logistics programme, and particularly the placement opportunity offered by Russell, has provided this group of Renfrewshire young people with an exceptional work-based learning experience. Many of the young people involved had never considered career pathways in this industry but the labour market information tells us that this sector is thriving.’

