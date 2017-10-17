 

Europe’s engineering companies call for frictionless trade

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Europe’s engineering companies call for frictionless trade

Europe’s engineering companies call for frictionless trade
Oktober 17
16:22 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

CEEMET the European employers’ organisation representing 200,000 companies of the metal, engineering and technology-based industries, has called the EU Council of ministers and UK to ensure that a meaningful transition agreement is achieved before the end of the year, to avoid damaging complex and integrated supply chains and export activity.

The integrity of the single market, single market membership and the commitment to agreed freedoms should be considered as an optimal model for that time limited period.

It said that a smooth Brexit could be ensured by a time limited transitional period, reducing the risk of economic shocks; maintaining free and frictionless trade, avoiding tariff and non-tariff barriers to the movement of goods and ensuring the integrity of the single market; and enabling people to move freely across borders to support complex supply chains and address the sectors skills gap.

It also wants a single regulatory environment, supported by mutual recognition and regulatory cooperation; as well as consultation of industry.

Director general, Uwe Combüchen, said: “Companies across the continent want to see swift progress on transitional arrangements to avoid unintended consequences and economic collateral damage arising from a failure to agree an orderly exit.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
BrexitSupport
Teilen

ISBN 9781389501548

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Kategorien

Newsarchiv

 

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


LOGISTIK express Videobeiträge

Empfehlungen

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...