Europe’s engineering companies call for frictionless trade

CEEMET the European employers’ organisation representing 200,000 companies of the metal, engineering and technology-based industries, has called the EU Council of ministers and UK to ensure that a meaningful transition agreement is achieved before the end of the year, to avoid damaging complex and integrated supply chains and export activity.

The integrity of the single market, single market membership and the commitment to agreed freedoms should be considered as an optimal model for that time limited period.

It said that a smooth Brexit could be ensured by a time limited transitional period, reducing the risk of economic shocks; maintaining free and frictionless trade, avoiding tariff and non-tariff barriers to the movement of goods and ensuring the integrity of the single market; and enabling people to move freely across borders to support complex supply chains and address the sectors skills gap.

It also wants a single regulatory environment, supported by mutual recognition and regulatory cooperation; as well as consultation of industry.

Director general, Uwe Combüchen, said: “Companies across the continent want to see swift progress on transitional arrangements to avoid unintended consequences and economic collateral damage arising from a failure to agree an orderly exit.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com