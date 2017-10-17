Daimler looks into splitting truck and car businesses

Daimler has set out proposals to split into two main divisions – Daimler Trucks & Buses and Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans.

It said that splitting the businesses into two legally independent entities would foster greater entrepreneurial responsibility. Daimler Financial Services is already legally independent.

In a statement, the group emphasised that no final decision had been made on the change, but said: “Daimler is today facing an exceptional challenge: On the one hand, we are more successful than ever before; on the other hand, our business is changing like never before. Whoever aims for sustainable competitiveness and profitability must continuously evolve and adapt to rapidly changing surroundings – technologically, culturally and also structurally.

“We are following a straight-forward strategy and have decided to examine a new divisional structure for our company against this backdrop, to make sure we are optimally prepared for the challenges in the new automotive era.”

Until now, neither the board of management nor the supervisory board of Daimler AG has made a final decision on implementing the new structure for the Daimler Group. Both boards will come to a final resolution after the on-going assessments and negotiations have been completed, such as tax-related issues or a comprehensive due diligence.

Source: logisticsmanager.com