FTA wants industry to talk about poor rest facilities

The FTA has called for evidence from road users to “help highlight the inconsistency in standards of rest facilities available to use across the country.” This comes after the Government decided HGV drivers are to be fined by DVSA if they take their full weekly rest break inside their cabs.

The new rule comes into force on 1 November 2017.

“We fully support the need for drivers to step away from their cabs to take their rest breaks,” said Malcolm Bingham, head of road network policy at FTA. “But without a consistent, widespread network of safe and secure rest stops nationwide, drivers will still opt to take rest in their cabs, particularly when their fully fitted cab offers a better standard than some accessible amenities.

“FTA is calling on government to use common sense in applying the new £300 fines system, to accommodate the fact that in parts of the country, facilities for drivers are substandard, or simply not available.

“For the men and women keeping our freight traffic on the road, finding a secure, comfortable place to park is a challenge every day. The provision of adequate rest areas for drivers is set out as a requirement in EU law and yet little progress is being made in ensuring consistency of facilities across the country. The British government should be leading the way on such a critical issue and we are confident that drivers will help us to make this point to government in a highly visible manner, through our Twitter campaign.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com