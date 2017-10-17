 

Rhenus opens new UK headquarters

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Rhenus opens new UK headquarters

Rhenus opens new UK headquarters
Oktober 17
16:25 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Rhenus Logistics has opened its new headquarters and warehouse unit in Manchester. The £138 million facilities are located at Peel Port’s Salford complex.

The site is made up of more than 40,000 sq ft of logistics space, 10,000 sq ft of offices and parking for 30 trailers.

“To be able to say we’ve opened the doors to our new site in Port Salford is a very proud moment,” said David Williams, managing director, Rhenus UK. “Due to a period of significant growth for the business, we needed a site that not only meets our day-to-day needs in terms of space and functionality, but our future aspirations too.

“Over the past 12 months, we have made several business acquisitions and have significantly increased our volumes. While our previous headquarters at Trafford Park has served us well for over 20 years, it was time to invest in a new site to take us forward again.”

“The Port Salford complex is an exciting development and the perfect home for Rhenus UK in the North West. Its strategic location and tri-modal port facilities mean our customers benefit from some of the most efficient routes in and out of the UK.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
News: RhenusWarehouse
Teilen

ISBN 9781389501548

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Kategorien

Newsarchiv

 

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


LOGISTIK express Videobeiträge

Empfehlungen

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...