Rhenus opens new UK headquarters

Rhenus Logistics has opened its new headquarters and warehouse unit in Manchester. The £138 million facilities are located at Peel Port’s Salford complex.

The site is made up of more than 40,000 sq ft of logistics space, 10,000 sq ft of offices and parking for 30 trailers.

“To be able to say we’ve opened the doors to our new site in Port Salford is a very proud moment,” said David Williams, managing director, Rhenus UK. “Due to a period of significant growth for the business, we needed a site that not only meets our day-to-day needs in terms of space and functionality, but our future aspirations too.

“Over the past 12 months, we have made several business acquisitions and have significantly increased our volumes. While our previous headquarters at Trafford Park has served us well for over 20 years, it was time to invest in a new site to take us forward again.”

“The Port Salford complex is an exciting development and the perfect home for Rhenus UK in the North West. Its strategic location and tri-modal port facilities mean our customers benefit from some of the most efficient routes in and out of the UK.”

