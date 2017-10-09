Booming rail transport from Asia to Europe with cargo-partner

International transport and logistics provider cargo-partner has registered a massive increase in rail cargo volume from Asia to Europe. In 2017 LCL cargo volumes rose by 100 percent, and FCL volumes grew by 50 percent. By the end of the year, cargo-partner expects cargo volumes to reach a total of 12,000 m³ in LCL container transports from Asia to Europe, reads the company’s press release.

On September 9, the first train departed from Yiwu to Prague. In total, the train was loaded with 88 containers of cloth, clothing, shoes, hats and Christmas items. The new connection is operated by YXE International Container Train, who offers regular weekly service.

The containers are consolidated in Shanghai and shipped by rail from Yiwu directly to Prague, eliminating the risks of transshipment. The train passes through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, and Poland and travels for approximately 16 days before arriving in Prague. This is approximately half of the time it takes to ship goods from China to the Czech Republic by sea freight.

cargo-partner also handles pick-up from China as well as further distribution in the Czech Republic and several other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. A new connection from Prague to Yiwu has also been introduced. The first train from Prague arrived in Yiwu on August 4.

Yiwu, located in the province of Zhejiang in East China, is home to the world’s largest wholesale market for small merchandise items.

Source: oevz.com/en