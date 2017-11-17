Cartwright launches finance division

Trailer manufacturer Cartwright has launched its own finance division, Cartwright Finance.

Cartwright Finance managing director John Egerton said it was the latest piece of the jigsaw in the group’s development.

“Unlike many other manufacturers we are not locked in to any particular bank or finance house on an exclusive basis. We have strong and established relationships with our funding panel who we work closely with, so we can match any requirement, whether a customer is looking to own or lease the asset through a hire purchase or lease facility.”

