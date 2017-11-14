Clarks to chooses JDA for global transformation

Shore retailer Clarks has chosen JDA’s retail planning solution as part of its global business transformation initative.

The initative involves creating a global planning process that aligns the company’s central and regional operations so that it can increase efficiency, drive sales and increase consumer satisfaction across all channels.

“Clarks is a truly global brand that is thinking big and innovating to ensure that we are fit for the future and able to cater for today’s modern consumer,” said Mike Shearwood, chief executive officer, Clarks. “Being able to forecast, plan, source and fulfil orders in a much more intelligent manner will enable us to increase customer satisfaction and further our growth, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shoemaking.

“JDA’s strong heritage in retail and wholesale, along with its best-in-class technology, gives us huge confidence in achieving this goal and will help us become a more agile and efficient business.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com