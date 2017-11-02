Condor forwarding is pioneering in Iran

The economic and financial sanctions against Iran are loosened. Nevertheless, companies from Europe and the rest of the world still find it difficult to gain a foothold in the market with 80 million inhabitants: the regulations are too complex, the market is too specific.

Mag. Andreas Gfrerer wants to change that with his Salzburg-based Condor forwarding company. For this purpose, a new location was established in Tehran, which offers other companies comprehensive services, from transport to warehousing, marketing and customer service. The company was the first western service provider of this kind ever, who took such a step, they emphasized in a press release. Mohammadreza Sadeghi is the Managing Director of the Tehran site.

“The opportunities in Iran are only out of reach at first sight. With the right know-how exciting, new opportunities arise,” says Andreas Gfrerer. His team of specialists provides customers with everything they need to successfully develop the Iranian market. The company combines several disciplines under one roof and acts as a full-service provider.

The Condor forwarding company was already operating in Iran during the embargo, from Austria. Now they opened their own office in Tehran. Andreas Gfrerer: “We have known the market for years and successfully exported goods to Iran during the embargo. In that sense, there is no better time than today to start here.”

The Condor forwarding company has made a name for itself with customised solutions for complex transportations to Russia, the CIS and Iran. Its customers include Audi, Red Bull, Danone and the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB). The company currently employs 41 people from 12 nations at 5 locations from Nantes, France, to Moscow, Russia. In 2016, the international forwarding company was awarded the Export Prize of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce.

www.condor.co.at

Source: oevz.com/en