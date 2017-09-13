 

Daifuku launches IoT control range for OEMs

September 13
15:54 2017
Daifuku’s control division Contec has launched a range of IoT/M2M solutions that enable manufacturers to take their first steps into the world of Industry 4.0.

Called Conprosys, the family of IoT solutions enables manufacturers to remotely monitor and control a wide variety of processes – including welding, line side logistics, condition monitoring and even colour quality management systems. The series supports international standard OPC etiquettes and other industrial protocols that allow systems to communicate with other vendor software.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
M2MManagementSoftware
