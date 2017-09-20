DB Schenker Austria moves around 11,500 shipments a day

The integrated transport and logistics service provider DB Schenker improves its service range for system freight, which can be loaded as a general cargo (e.g.cardboard boxes, boxes or pallets containing machines or factory components; cable, paper and sheet metal rolls as well as barrels). From now on, two new products are available throughout Europe: DB SCHENKERsystem and DB SCHENKERsystem premium.

“DB SCHENKERsystem, our new standard product, is the best solution for companies wanting to transport their cargo quickly and reliably across Europe,” said Christian Drenthen, Executive Vice President Land Transport, DB Schenker Europe. “But when it comes to speed above all, DB SCHENKERSystem premium is the new solution for companies in Europe: customers can use the fastest road network with the industry’s highest reliability – with guaranteed performance.”

Both products are based on the new transport network designed specifically for the increasing demand for cross-border transports. The network seamlessly integrates all of the 430 DB Schenker land transport hubs in 38 European countries in a state-of-the-art production system. The transit times between the major European business centers are thereby considerably reduced – often to not more than 24 hours.

At DB Schenker, more than 20,000 employees handle around 300,000 freight shipments a day, and the new groupage network connects the European economy through more than 30,000 scheduled services. At DB Schenker Austria, around 740 employees are committed to this task and transport around 11,500 shipments to their customers every day. The use of state-of-the-art tracking technology allows checking the status of each freight unit from anywhere at any time.

“We are pleased that we are now able to meet the increasing just-in-time production requirements of our customers and create a Europe without borders for freight transport. Thanks to our new network logic and, in particular, the new connection via the Budapest hub, we are able to offer our customers daily departures and thus shorter transit times with further improved quality,” explains Helmut Schweighofer, CEO DB Schenker in Austria and South-East Europe.

Source: oevz.com/en