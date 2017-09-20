 

Sanofi awards logistics contract to Kuehne + Nagel

Sanofi awards logistics contract to Kuehne + Nagel

Sanofi awards logistics contract to Kuehne + Nagel
September 20
08:25 2017
In its expanded facility in Geel Kuehne + Nagel provides a state of the art pharma area for the raw materials storage of Sanofi and manages the GDP services.  The facility offers temperature controlled zones (15°c to 25°c) with cold storage (2°C up to 8°C) and freeze storage (-25°C up to -15°C) capabilities.  

Additionally, a special fire protection storage zone allows Sanofi to safely store their raw materials which are classified as flammable. For raw material sample taking a pressurized sample booth is installed.

The facility in Geel is part of the global KN PharmaChain network, a multi modal logistics solution for temperature-controlled door-to-door transportation which allows accurate traceability of the deliveries and intensive, proactive risk management.

“The implementation of the new external warehouse at Kuehne + Nagel provides a sustainable and scalable warehousing solution“, says Chris Majoor, Director Supply Chain. “It is a strategic enabler for the future growth of the manufacturing site Geel”, confirms Gunther Pauwels, VP & GM Sanofi Geel.

Kevin Nash, Managing Director of Kuehne + Nagel BeLux: “We are delighted to start into this cooperation with Sanofi, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. This new contract highlights our commitment to the pharma and healthcare industry and is a validation of our decision to further extend the Geel warehouse.“

Sanofi is a leading global healthcare company, involved with research into the development, production and marketing of tailor-made patient care solutions. It is organised into five global business units: Diabetes & Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Enzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare.

www.kuehne-nagel.com; www.sanofi.be

 

Source: oevz.com/en

