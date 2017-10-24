Drake takes global purchasing role at Ford

Lisa Drake has been named vice president, global powertrain purchasing and global purchasing operations at Ford, as part of a shake-up of the global leadership team.

She will be responsible for all powertrain purchasing operations worldwide, as well as global operational purchasing performance.

She will report jointly to Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing and to Raj Nair, executive vice president and president of North America. She also is appointed a company officer.

Before purchasing, Drake held various positions in Product Development for nearly 20 years. In 2004, she led the F-150 product and launch team during the construction of the state-of-the-art Dearborn Truck Plant at the Ford Rouge Centre.

Drake also served as the Global Hybrid / Battery Electric Vehicle chief engineer from May 2007 to September 2010. In addition to her work with hybrid and plug-in hybrids, Drake led the development of the Focus Electric and the Transit Connect Electric.

Jim Hackett, president and chief executive, said: “The changes we are announcing today will further align resources and improve efficiencies throughout our global markets and operations. At the same time, I want to recognise the truly significant contributions of the senior leaders departing from Ford and thank them for their many years of service.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com