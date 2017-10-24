 

Drake takes global purchasing role at Ford

Drake takes global purchasing role at Ford

Drake takes global purchasing role at Ford
Lisa Drake has been named vice president, global powertrain purchasing and global purchasing operations at Ford, as part of a shake-up of the global leadership team.

She will be responsible for all powertrain purchasing operations worldwide, as well as global operational purchasing performance.

She will report jointly to Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing and to Raj Nair, executive vice president and president of North America. She also is appointed a company officer.

Before purchasing, Drake held various positions in Product Development for nearly 20 years. In 2004, she led the F-150 product and launch team during the construction of the state-of-the-art Dearborn Truck Plant at the Ford Rouge Centre.

Drake also served as the Global Hybrid / Battery Electric Vehicle chief engineer from May 2007 to September 2010. In addition to her work with hybrid and plug-in hybrids, Drake led the development of the Focus Electric and the Transit Connect Electric.

Jim Hackett, president and chief executive, said: “The changes we are announcing today will further align resources and improve efficiencies throughout our global markets and operations. At the same time, I want to recognise the truly significant contributions of the senior leaders departing from Ford and thank them for their many years of service.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

