Ferrero chooses SAP Ariba

Italian chocolate manufacturer Ferrero has chosen to implement cloud-based applications from SAP Ariba to assist with the end-to-end food production process.

“For years we tackled procurement using different systems and applications,” said Jane Scott, Ferrero Group CIO. “We are sure that now, through an integrated platform on which we can consolidate all of our spend and collaborate with a global network of partners on everything from sourcing and orders through invoicing and payment, we will better achieve our goals.”

Ferrero will be using SAP Ariba’s Strategic Sourcing Suite; Supplier Risk; Spend Analysis; Buying and Invoicing; Commerce Automation; and Supply Chain Collaboration.

Source: logisticsmanager.com