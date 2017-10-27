Egemin and NDC to be rebranded Dematic

The Egemin and NDC brands are to be consolidated into Dematic as the next step in the integration of KION’s Supply Chain Solutions business.

Starting in 2018, all of Egemin’s and NDC’s solutions will be globally branded and available to the market as Dematic. The consolidation means Dematic’s offering will range from high-end warehouse automation, storage, sorting and conveying solutions, automated guided vehicles (AGV), and automated forklift trucks.

Dematic will continue to manufacture and support the NDC, Egemin AGV and Egemin in-floor tow conveyor products. The aim is to position Dematic as the frontrunner in the growing market for mobile automation material handling solutions.

“We are thrilled to leverage the skilled talents of our Egemin and NDC colleagues and look forward to applying their expertise as we continue to create solutions highly valued by customers,” said Jim Stollberg, Dematic EVP product and solution management. “Continuing to develop the technology to enhance operational performance will be an integral part of the complete supply chain automation offering of the Dematic brand.”

