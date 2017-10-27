 

Egemin and NDC to be rebranded Dematic

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Egemin and NDC to be rebranded Dematic

Egemin and NDC to be rebranded Dematic
Oktober 27
12:42 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The Egemin and NDC brands are to be consolidated into Dematic as the next step in the integration of KION’s Supply Chain Solutions business.

Starting in 2018, all of Egemin’s and NDC’s solutions will be globally branded and available to the market as Dematic. The consolidation means Dematic’s offering will range from high-end warehouse automation, storage, sorting and conveying solutions, automated guided vehicles (AGV), and automated forklift trucks.

Dematic will continue to manufacture and support the NDC, Egemin AGV and Egemin in-floor tow conveyor products. The aim is to position Dematic as the frontrunner in the growing market for mobile automation material handling solutions.

“We are thrilled to leverage the skilled talents of our Egemin and NDC colleagues and look forward to applying their expertise as we continue to create solutions highly valued by customers,” said Jim Stollberg, Dematic EVP product and solution management. “Continuing to develop the technology to enhance operational performance will be an integral part of the complete supply chain automation offering of the Dematic brand.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
AutomationManagementNews: dematicSupportWarehouse
Teilen

ISBN 9781389501548

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Kategorien

Newsarchiv

 

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


LOGISTIK express Videobeiträge

Empfehlungen

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...