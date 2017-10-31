EUR 5 million investment: GW adds space to its location in Pöchlarn

The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss has added 5,000 m² to its location in Pöchlarn, Lower Austria. Additional logistics and handling space was created during the five-month construction phase, which had become necessary because of the high level of utilization.

In addition to new capacities, customers will also benefit from optimised logistics processes: Adding this extra space means that there is no longer any need for various trips to previously rented external warehouses. Moreover, better synergies with procurement, warehousing and distribution logistics will be created. Gebrüder Weiss invested around five million euros in the expansion.

Some of the most in-demand services offered by Gebrüder Weiss Pöchlarn include logistics solutions and end customer delivery, in addition to national and international land transports focusing on transporting long goods. The company makes use of various supply chain solutions for renowned customers from the construction, sanitary, automotive supply, and leisure & sports industries – from procurement management, storage, order picking and distribution to handling returns.

“An increasing number of companies are recognising the advantages in outsourcing logistics solutions. By enlarging the location, we are now able to offer our customers even more flexible growth options,” says Branch Manager Bernhard Schartmüller.

Gebrüder Weiss has been operating in Pöchlarn for more than 50 years, and has been at its current location since 1989. Following what is now the third expansion, the branch now has logistics space covering over 24,000 m² and employs 120 people.

www.gw-world.com

Source: oevz.com/en