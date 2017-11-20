Eurotunnel becomes Getlink

Groupe Eurotunnel has changed its name to Getlink.

Chairman Jacques Gounon said: “ The core mission for Getlink is the development and management of safe, modern and environmentally friendly mobility infrastructures, a challenge taken up with success by the 3,300 employees serving more than 20 million passengers and thousands of businesses in the United Kingdom, France and across Europe.”

The group now consists of four brands:

– Eurotunnel, the channel tunnel operator

– Europorte, a private rail freight operator in France

– ElecLink, a future electrical interconnector between the UK and France

– CIFFCO, a private European railway training centre.

