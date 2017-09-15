Gebrüder Weiss still a job motor for young people

Despite the tense situation on the apprenticeship market, the international transport and logistics company has again been able to maintain a consistently high number of new apprentices in 2017. 69 young men and women have just started their apprenticeship in Austria, Germany and Switzerland (2016: 60). Gebrüder Weiss currently offers six apprenticeships: freight forwarding agents, logistics specialists, operations logistics specialists, IT technicians, office administrators and professional drivers.

„As one of the best apprenticing companies in the country we have much to offer to young people. Also in times of shortage of specialists young people accept this offer,“ explains Monika Mandl, Head of Human Resources Development East Region at Gebrüder Weiss. The company specifically provides information at apprentice fairs and presents its job profiles on social media channels such as Whatchado and Facebook, as well as on its own careers website, http://www.gw-world.com/greatjobs, to show young people the broad spectrum of apprenticeships on offer.

Gebrüder Weiss has focused on two pillars of learning for its apprentices: the acquisition of theoretical and practical expertise on the one hand, and the development of personal skills on the other. A large number of internal and external seminars, language courses, team-building activities and field trips provide the apprentices with extensive training and strengthen links beyond national borders.

Great importance is also attached to social projects during the apprenticeship. “In the context of our corporate values, we feel it is important to teach young people also about social responsibility. It is essential to be able to have access to well-qualified professionals, and it is equally important to provide the opportunity to experience our corporate culture and to develop commitment in our apprentices,” says Monika Mandl.

Gebrüder Weiss currently employees a total of 219 apprentices at 29 locations in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.With around 6,500 exmploees, 150 own locations and preliminary annual sales of EUR 1.36 billion (2016) the company is ranked among the leading providers of transport and logistics in Europe.

