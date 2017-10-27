Geodis rolls out web portal for road transport

Geodis has rolled out a digital solution to simplify road transport. Neptune delivers real-time co-ordination of transport activity, reporting and analysis of key performance indicators, and document archiving.

“Geodis’ vision is to be a growth partner for our clients” said Olivier Royer, executive vice president road transport, Geodis. “In this context, the digitalisation of our activities aims to simplify the daily life of our customers and our partners.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com