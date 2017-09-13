 

Girteka Logistics ordering 2,000 new Volvo FH trucks

September 13
08:17 2017
Girteka Logistics has chosen Volvo Trucks for its biggest contract by buying 2.000 new Volvo FH units. The Lithuanian road transport company is fast growing and the trucks will be used to both renew and grow the long haul fleet in Europe, Scandinavia and CIS/Russia.

During the Volvo truck handover ceremony in Gothenburg, Mindaugas Raila, Chairman of Girteka Logistics, explained the company’s choice: “This year we have organic growth of 25%, and the choice of trucks we operate is crucial since it reveals our commitment of quality towards our customers, of comfort and safety to our drivers and finally of respect for the environment with fuel efficient engines.”

The 4×2 and 6×2 configuration trucks ordered by Girteka Logistics are equipped with 460-500 hp Volvo 13-litre engines, Globetrotter cabs, I-Shift automated gearboxes with Fuel and Economy software package, Driver Alert system and I-See predictive cruise control. All 2,000 Volvo FH units will be delivered before end of 2017.

Girteka Logistics is a leading asset based FTL Transport Company in Europe, delivering more than 300.000 Full truck loads annually. The company grew organically from 600 trucks in 2010 to now more than 3.300 trucks and 3.500 trailers operating in Europe, Scandinavia and CIS/Russia. Girteka Logistics has more than 8.300 professionals and is often the FTL carrier of choice for the world’s biggest brands.

www.girteka.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

