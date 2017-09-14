GO! COOL: New solution for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals

The certified pharmaceutical wholesaler Teccom has developed disposable packaging for use in temperatures of 2 – 8°C in cooperation with the packaging specialist ECOCOOL. In collaboration with the express and logistics service provider GO!, the transport solution GO! COOL will be presented at the ‘expopharm’ trade fair in Düsseldorf on 13 – 16 September (in hall 6, stand 6J-06).

With this new packaging solution, GO! is further expanding its expertise in express and logistics solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The GDP-compatible packaging for passively temperature-controlled distribution was previously tested in measurement series over the course of several years in the GO! system and validated exclusively for distribution with GO! in temperatures of 2 – 8°C.

Thanks to winter and summer configurations, the new solution can be used throughout the year regardless of external temperatures. Adherence to the temperature range is guaranteed for a period of 24 hours and can be optionally documented by means of a temperature logger. Deliveries are made via overnight express, typically by 10 a.m. the next day.

‘Thanks to our extensive network, we can guarantee rapid deliveries and reliable timeframes with consistently high quality and safety standards both nationally and internationally,’ explains Ulrich Nolte, managing director of GO! Express & Logistics (Deutschland) GmbH.

‘The qualified packaging solution developed by Teccom and our validated transport service are perfectly tailored to one another. We can therefore offer our customers a unique complete solution with optimal cost effectiveness for temperature-sensitive products, as the solution simplifies workflows,’ Nolte continues.

An additional benefit for customers is that the qualified disposable packaging consists of an automatic folding box equipped with a high-quality layer of insulation as well as foam bricks (cooling elements). The simple, quick setup does not need to be carried out until the solution is used. This means that the packaging can be delivered via Euro pallets, thus enabling space-saving storage of very large quantities. The components of the environmentally friendly packaging can be easily disposed of via domestic waste.

The disposable packaging solution is available in four standard sizes, which are all appropriate for use in temperatures of 2 – 8°C. GO! also offers temperature-controlled distribution in a temperature range of 15 – 25°C (ambient).

GO! Express & Logistics is Germany’s largest independent provider of express and courier services. The global partner network was founded in 1984 and currently includes over 100 GO! stations in Germany and Europe. 1,400 employees and 3,000 couriers ensure the transport of some 6 million shipments each year.

Source: oevz.com/en