 

GO! COOL: New solution for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

GO! COOL: New solution for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals

GO! COOL: New solution for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals
September 14
08:04 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The certified pharmaceutical wholesaler Teccom has developed disposable packaging for use in temperatures of 2 – 8°C in cooperation with the packaging specialist ECOCOOL. In collaboration with the express and logistics service provider GO!, the transport solution GO! COOL will be presented at the ‘expopharm’ trade fair in Düsseldorf on 13 – 16 September (in hall 6, stand 6J-06).

With this new packaging solution, GO! is further expanding its expertise in express and logistics solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The GDP-compatible packaging for passively temperature-controlled distribution was previously tested in measurement series over the course of several years in the GO! system and validated exclusively for distribution with GO! in temperatures of 2 – 8°C.

Thanks to winter and summer configurations, the new solution can be used throughout the year regardless of external temperatures. Adherence to the temperature range is guaranteed for a period of 24 hours and can be optionally documented by means of a temperature logger. Deliveries are made via overnight express, typically by 10 a.m. the next day.

‘Thanks to our extensive network, we can guarantee rapid deliveries and reliable timeframes with consistently high quality and safety standards both nationally and internationally,’ explains Ulrich Nolte, managing director of GO! Express & Logistics (Deutschland) GmbH.

‘The qualified packaging solution developed by Teccom and our validated transport service are perfectly tailored to one another. We can therefore offer our customers a unique complete solution with optimal cost effectiveness for temperature-sensitive products, as the solution simplifies workflows,’ Nolte continues.

An additional benefit for customers is that the qualified disposable packaging consists of an automatic folding box equipped with a high-quality layer of insulation as well as foam bricks (cooling elements). The simple, quick setup does not need to be carried out until the solution is used. This means that the packaging can be delivered via Euro pallets, thus enabling space-saving storage of very large quantities. The components of the environmentally friendly packaging can be easily disposed of via domestic waste.

The disposable packaging solution is available in four standard sizes, which are all appropriate for use in temperatures of 2 – 8°C. GO! also offers temperature-controlled distribution in a temperature range of 15 – 25°C (ambient).

GO! Express & Logistics is Germany’s largest independent provider of express and courier services. The global partner network was founded in 1984 and currently includes over 100 GO! stations in Germany and Europe. 1,400 employees and 3,000 couriers ensure the transport of some 6 million shipments each year.

www.general-overnight.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
BehälterLogistikmarkt: DeutschlandLogistikmarkt: GermanypackagingStadt Düsseldorf
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...