Heathrow reveals logistics hub long list

Heathrow has revealed the location of sixty-five long-listed sites in the running to become logistics hubs for the off site construction of the third runway. See below image for locations:



“As the UK leaves the EU, Heathrow is an essential infrastructure project that will ensure Britain remains an open trading nation,” said Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton. “As part of that, Heathrow’s third runway will rely on talent from all over Britain helping to create a national asset for generations to come.

“This means new procurement opportunities for businesses in every region, helping drive growth and investment into local communities in all corners of this country.

“Our aim, to harness the skills we need through long-term projects such as the logistics hubs and business summits, will drive jobs and investment leaving a legacy of increased productivity for the construction sector. The third runway is not a London centric project – it is one we are opening up to the whole of the UK, asking for its skills and expertise to help build an asset this country so desperately needs to safeguard its future prosperity.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com