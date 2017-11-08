Mercedes-Benz launches van scrappage scheme

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has launched a scrappage and swappage programme to enable van owners and operators to change their older model vans for Euro 6 vehicles.

The Swappage programme is aimed at both retail and small fleets of up to 24 Euro 4-5 vans. These customers will be able to ‘swap’ these older vehicles for a new, Euro 6 Mercedes-Benz van with the support of an additional deposit contribution between £2,000 and £5,100, depending on the model.

For owners of Euro 1- 3 vehicles, the Scrappage programme gives customers the opportunity to get a new Mercedes-Benz van or an Euro 6 approved used vehicle, while their old van is scrapped. It offers customers a deposit contribution of between £1,000 and £5,600, depending on the model.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “I’m not surprised that most of the headline-grabbing scrappage schemes available to motorists have been received with a degree of scepticism by the media and the general public; it isn’t always financially viable for someone to come out of an aged vehicle straight in to a new van. This is why we have explored all our options in terms of genuinely supporting customers to be in cleaner, newer models as this doesn’t always mean a new van; we’ve been offering EU6 on some models since 2015.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com