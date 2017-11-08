 

Cargill appointed SEKO group director

8. November 2017 16:14
Chris Cargill has been appointed group director of SEKO Logistics.

Cargill previously spent 40 years at Allgroup Group, and has worked for Ligentia as group director.

“SEKO is an exciting company with a unique bundled logistics and technology offering for retailers and manufacturers alike,” said Chris Cargill, SEKO Logistics UK. “I’m excited to continue their global expansion in new markets, especially with regards to building more air freight opportunities.”

Mark White, chief commercial officer at SEKO, said: “Attracting Chris to SEKO in the UK is a real coup for us because of his experience, track record and the contacts and respect he has earned, especially with major retailers. He recognises the highly talented team we already have in place as well as our own success in supporting the growth of customers in Retail and other business sectors, which is underpinned by our award-winning software solutions. The UK is one of the fastest-growing countries in SEKO’s global network and Chris is going to play a leading role in taking us to the next level by developing our products and network, and by opening more doors to new business opportunities.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

