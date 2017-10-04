Iveco Stralis E-Force has its premiere in Austria

During the Krone E-Mobility Play Days, commercial vehicle manufacturer Iveco, together with its Swiss partner E-Force One AG, presented the Iveco Stralis with pure electric drive. Thus, at the end of September, a heavy-load truck with 100% electric drive was used in Austria for the first time.

As an emission-free vehicle, the E-Force does not emit any pollutants such as fine dust, soot particles, nitrogen oxides or CO2. This ecological advantage comes to its full effect when the vehicle is operated with electricity from renewable energies. With the low noise emissions, the E-Force is also predestined for use in sensitive areas.

The economic strength of the vehicle lies in the low operating costs. These can result from the low energy consumption, the use of electricity as a fuel, the low maintenance and repair costs as well as possible advantages regarding taxes and duties. The low energy consumption results from the high efficiency of the electric motors. In urban traffic with many stops and gos the effect pays off the most.

In Switzerland and Germany, several E-Force electric trucks based on the Iveco Stralis have been in operation for years. According to the manufacturer, the vehicles meet all expectations with regard to environmental friendliness, reliability and economic advantages during maintenance and repair. The design of the batteries creates practically no disadvantage with respect to the payload of the vehicle.

The customers can configure the E-Force with different lengths and driver cabins based on the Iveco Stralis kit. Tail lifts or other attachments are also an option. Solar cells installed on the roof of the superstructure ensure additional electricity to relieve consumers in the vehicle.

The charging time of approximately 6 hours can be completed over night or by intermediate charging during the loading and unloading of the transported goods. The range is about 350 kilometres in urban stop and go traffic (energy recovery during braking) and 250 kilometres in pure motorway driving.

www.iveco.com

Source: oevz.com/en