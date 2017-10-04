RCG and FCG testing terminal-autonomous combined transport

Fritsch, Chiari & Partner ZT GmbH (FCP) is currently pursuing a project to promote terminal-autonomous combined transport with the objective of trucking containerised goods even faster from the plant to the railway. The first test transport was carried out in early October using the technically mature Mobiler system of the Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the freight transport division of ÖBB.

In this project the Mobiler system, which has meanwhile been established on the market, was used on behalf of Stipits Entsorgung GmbH, a waste disposal company in Rechnitz, in the Oberwart district of Burgenland. Mobiler trucks transported several containers directly to the site of the waste disposal company, where the containers were loaded with waste paper and cardboard. Afterwards, the trucks drove on a short transport route to the railway station in Oberwart and loaded the containers to the train within a few minutes.

Based on this successful test run, further test transports are planned using the Mobiler technology. In addition, the fast and flexible container shifting system of RCG will further be used in this region, as the test transport showed how companies can benefit from additional potential of rail freight transport in the form of efficient container handling.

Both on a national and international level, the number of container transports is increasing continuously. This is why fast and simple container handling from truck to rail is the core component of the “CombiCoop II” project, sponsored by Austrian Wirtschaftsservice GmbH, and operated under the leadership of FCP.

Within the region of southern Burgenland, which has seen a significant increase in rail freight transport since 2013, transport cases involving the latest combined transport systems are being examined in terms of efficiency. The aim of the market-oriented project is to provide companies without own railway connections with the benefits of combined transport by rail in terms of costs, traffic, and environment.

www.railcargo.com

Source: oevz.com/en