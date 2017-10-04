 

RCG and FCG testing terminal-autonomous combined transport

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

RCG and FCG testing terminal-autonomous combined transport

RCG and FCG testing terminal-autonomous combined transport
Oktober 04
08:31 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Fritsch, Chiari & Partner ZT GmbH (FCP) is currently pursuing a project to promote terminal-autonomous combined transport with the objective of trucking containerised goods even faster from the plant to the railway. The first test transport was carried out in early October using the technically mature Mobiler system of the Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the freight transport division of ÖBB.

In this project the Mobiler system, which has meanwhile been established on the market, was used on behalf of Stipits Entsorgung GmbH, a waste disposal company in Rechnitz, in the Oberwart district of Burgenland. Mobiler trucks transported several containers directly to the site of the waste disposal company, where the containers were loaded with waste paper and cardboard. Afterwards, the trucks drove on a short transport route to the railway station in Oberwart and loaded the containers to the train within a few minutes.

Based on this successful test run, further test transports are planned using the Mobiler technology. In addition, the fast and flexible container shifting system of RCG will further be used in this region, as the test transport showed how companies can benefit from additional potential of rail freight transport in the form of efficient container handling.

Both on a national and international level, the number of container transports is increasing continuously. This is why fast and simple container handling from truck to rail is the core component of the “CombiCoop II” project, sponsored by Austrian Wirtschaftsservice GmbH, and operated under the leadership of FCP.

Within the region of southern Burgenland, which has seen a significant increase in rail freight transport since 2013, transport cases involving the latest combined transport systems are being examined in terms of efficiency. The aim of the market-oriented project is to provide companies without own railway connections with the benefits of combined transport by rail in terms of costs, traffic, and environment.

www.railcargo.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
FreightNews: ÖBBRailRegion: BurgenlandTerminalTruck
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...