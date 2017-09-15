 

Lufthansa celebrates 50th anniversary in Budapest

September 15
08:02 2017
The world’s latest wide-body aircraft, Airbus A350 landed in Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest for the first time on 8th September. Lufthansa’s ultra-modern aircraft arrived in the Hungarian capital to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the German airline launching its first regular flight to four CEE cities including Belgrade, Budapest, Bucharest and Zagreb.

“Central and Eastern Europe is a region of key importance for Lufthansa Group where its airlines Austrian, Brussels, Swiss and Lufthansa have significant traffic. In 2017, they have about 550 flights a week to 16 cities in Croatia, Hungary, Romania, and Serbia which is 7% higher than in the previous year”, said Peter Pullem, Senior Director Sales Central, Eastern & Southeastern Europe Lufthansa Group.

The German airline decided to purchase 59 ultra-modern aircraft at a total list-price of EUR 14bn in 2013. Based on this decision, there will be 34 Boeing 777-9X and 25 Airbus A350-900 passenger aircraft added to Lufthansa’s wide-body fleet. The first Airbus A350 was delivered to Lufthansa back in February. Lufthansa’s Airbus A350 fleet is stationing in Munich and they fly to Boston, Delhi, Mumbai and, starting from 12 September, also to Hong Kong.

Budapest is a city of key importance for Lufthansa Group. It is one of the few capitals in the world hosting not only the five Lufthansa airlines including Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, but also Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Systems.

Specialising in the repair and maintenance of narrow-body aircraft with a staff of 410, Lufthansa Technik is now installing antennas for the onboard internet service introduced on Lufthansa Group’s continental flights this spring. Lufthansa System, an aviation IT developer employing more than 300 people, provides innovative solutions such as a transfer time calculator app to enhance passenger convenience.

www.bud.hu; www.lufthansa-group.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

