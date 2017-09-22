LZS in Leobersdorf to be expanded by EUR 2.5 million

“With us, your logistics is in the best of hands,” is the motto of Gerfried Greylinger, Kurt Menhofer and Alexander Menhofer. In order to create additional value for customers, the LZS Logistikzentrum Süd, which is run by the trio, is now investing EUR 2.5 million in the expansion of storage capacity at its headquarters in Leobersdorf, Lower Austria.

The plan is to erect two new buildings each with a covered area of about 3,000 m². On September 11th the groundbreaking ceremony for the first hall took place, which is scheduled for commissioning at the beginning of 2018. “We will also have a photovoltaic plant with 2.5 MW production capacity, of which some will be integrated into the public electricity grid,” says Managing Director Alexander Menhofer MSc.

The family business, which was founded in 1999 and has 20 permanent employees and around 10 seasonal workers, currently manages storage halls with an internal height of 14 meters and a capacity for 25,000 pallets on an area of 24,000 m² in Leobersdorf and a 6,000 m² external warehouse in Weikersdorf. According to Alexander Menhofer, both locations are utilized to full capacity.

As an outsourcing partner to the industry, the LZS Logistikcentrum Süd coordinates all processes in connection with the company’s disposal up to the IT-supported MHD and batch tracking. The arch spans from the pick-up of the finished goods by truck to warehousing with additional services such as repacking, packing, sorting, picking, order-picking and co-packing as well as dispatch processing by the own forwarding department.

www.lzs.at

Source: oevz.com/en