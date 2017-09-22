 

Turkish logistics market is still on the road

September 22
08:45 2017
According to the Turkish association of providers of transport and logistics services UTIKAD, sales in the Turkish logistics sector rose by eleven percent compared to the previous year. This upward trend in the first quarter of 2017 shows that the Turkish logistics industry has recovered following the slump in 2016.

Turkey continues to play an important role in the European import and export market, which has increased the demand for qualified logistics services. In addition, the Turkish government has announced that it will publish a master plan for logistics by the end of 2017, which is expected to provide further growth impulses. Particularly with regard to current topics such as digitization and industry 4.0, the large logistics companies are already investing in intelligent solutions.

From 15 to 17 November 2017, the visitors of the logitrans will be able to see the growth potential at the ifm Istanbul Expo Center. This year, the trade fair will be the meetinging point of the logistics industry for three entire days.

www.logitrans.com.tr

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

