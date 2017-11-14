Meyer & Meyer with enhanced omnichannel solutions

As an experienced partner of the fashion industry, Meyer & Meyer offer their customers services along the whole supply chain. Omnichannel solutions are an important and promising part of the service portfolio that the Osnabrück-based company will continue to expand. Since mid-2017, Judith Kemper has been responsible for the newly created area as Head of Omnichannel.

They see the further digitization and especially the intelligent networking of online shops and stores, as well as fulfillment services for customers as an essential investment in the future, and as completion of the “from-sheep-to-shop service portfolios, says Meyer & Meyer CEO Jan Weber.

The focus of the omnichannel segment at Meyer & Meyer is on providing a high-performance, technological platform for the intelligent networking of online shops with logistics and stores. The company has opted for the strategic implementation of an Order Management System (OMS), which provides the necessary fulfillment services such as order management, risk management, customer service, accounting and logistics, but also necessary logics for online display of the store inventory, as well as reservation and order picking logicfor display in the store.

All interested parties will have the opportunity to convince themselves of the technological solution by the fashion logistics specialist at the German Trade Congress on 15 November 2017 in Berlin.

www.meyermeyer.com

Source: oevz.com/en