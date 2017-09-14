MSC Austria expanding their intermodal service

Expanding their activities, MSC Austria will launch their first regular “Jumper service”, starting in September from the “Wien Süd” rail terminal in the south of the capital city, and the terminal in Linz, Upper Austria, to Hamburg and Bremerhaven.

Thomas Przybilovszki, Intermodal & Logistics Manager, is presenting the new services as an addition to the “Runner service” from / to Koper and Trieste, on which MSC Austria purchases train capacity from external operators.

Given a good development of the “Jumper Service”, the offer shall be expanded also to other terminals in Austria by 2018, although also MSC intermodal systems across national borders are imaginable. What had already been decided yet, is an even better connection from the port of Trieste to Austria, without minimising the volumes handled via Koper.

“Our activity starts or ends in the desired dry port. All other areas of transport will remain in the responsibility of forwarding companies,” MSC Austria point out.

www.msc.com

Source: oevz.com/en