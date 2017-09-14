 

First logistics solution for the entire life cycle of lithium batteries

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

First logistics solution for the entire life cycle of lithium batteries

First logistics solution for the entire life cycle of lithium batteries
September 14
08:07 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Large-format lithium batteries as used for electric vehicles require a high level of handling detail and expertise to comply with international dangerous goods regulations and restrictions. Kuehne + Nagel addresses this complexity with its certified end-to-end solution KN BatteryChain, specifically designed to offer safe, reliable and efficient mass transportation as well as storage of lithium cells and batteries.

Dr. Detlef Trefzger, CEO Kuehne + Nagel International AG, comments: “KN BatteryChain demonstrates Kuehne + Nagel’s leading role in global automotive logistics and our capability to anticipate industry trends from which we derive industry-specific solutions in time. I am convinced that this innovative solution developed in close cooperation with our customers and partners will set industry standards for the supply chain along the entire battery life cycle and support our automotive customers and the aftermarket to grow their businesses.”

KN BatteryChain is fully compliant with the respective international dangerous goods regulations and certified against ISO9001 and the leading automotive standard ISO16949. The solution spans from transportation by sea, air, rail and road from the manufacturer to the assembly line to warehousing for production logistics and aftermarkets as well as returns of used and faulty batteries from dealers.

Value added services include KN ControlTower support providing end-to-end logistics management services in order to simplify supply chain complexity, real time monitoring of physical parameters and location, specialised packaging, labelling, testing and inspecting, battery recycling, customs brokerage and environmental performance measuring.

Government regulations to meet CO2 emission targets and changing consumer behaviour encouraged by increased battery performance are driving up the worldwide production of BEV (battery electric vehicles). It is assumed that in the next five years the electric car stock will triple. This in turn will boost the demand for transportation and storage of the key component lithium-ion battery.

www.kuehne-nagel.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
AutomotiveCO2ManagementRailSupport
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...