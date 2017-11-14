New HGV market fallen by 5.7pc

The new HGV market has declined by 5.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2017, with 10,597 units registered, according to SMMT figures.

Demand for rigid vehicles declined by 7.4 per cent in quarter three, with a 5.5 per cent fall in the >6-16T segment and a 8.4 per cent decrease in the >16T segment.

Registrations of artics also fell, down 3.3 per cent to 4,383 units. Tractors continued to be the most popular body type for HGVs in quarter three, accounting for 41.4 per cent of the heavy goods vehicle market.

Year-to-date figures show the overall market remains steady.

“Fluctuating fleet orders are a natural feature of the HGV market, so this drop in demand is not altogether unexpected,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive. “However, economic and political uncertainty is undoubtedly also having an effect.

“It is vital that government tackles this to give operators the confidence to invest in renewing their fleets with the latest, cleanest Euro VI vehicles – and to ensure this important sector’s ongoing success.”

