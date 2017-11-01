 

New IT chief for Advanced Supply Chain

New IT chief for Advanced Supply Chain

New IT chief for Advanced Supply Chain
November 01
16:20 2017
Advanced Supply Chain has brought in Chris Moran from Provident Financial to be its new head of IT delivery.

He will lead the implementation and continued development of the company’s bespoke IT solutions.

“What attracted me to Advanced Supply Chain is the focus on technology and innovation at the core of their business model,” he said. “In many businesses, technology is simply a means to an end, yet ASCG’s vision is to drive the business forward using new and innovative technology.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

