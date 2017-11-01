Cool truck recycling package from Hyster

Hyster has launched a ‘cool truck’ package for its H2.0-3.5FT lift truck series to extend run time and enhance dependability in extreme operating environments such as paper bale handling and recycling.

“The package is designed to reduce the amount of debris entering the engine compartment and getting stuck on the transmission or in the radiator,” said David Reeve, industry manager, counterbalance solutions.

The truck has an automatically reversing fan that extends radiator cleaning intervals compared to a standard H2.0-3.5FT. By minimising radiator clogging caused by debris build up operations can increase productivity and maximise return on investment.

Rubber guards over the drive axle also minimise ingress of paper under the floor-plate. Venting on side panels helps to minimise the vacuuming effect of debris on the ground and a solid multi-piece belly pan under the engine compartment reduces the amount of loose debris entering the underside of the truck.

Source: logisticsmanager.com