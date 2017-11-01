November edition out now
The November 2017 edition of Logistics Manager is now out in print, online and for iPad and Android.
Cover story: Skills saviour
With the labour shortage hot on the heels of the logistics industry, will automation intercept to save the day?
Analysis
Robotics is becoming critical
Brexit: who will blink first?
The three “Ps” of returns
Forklifts: Maintaining the grade
Service and maintenance is crucial to those that rely on forklifts in their operations..
Information Technology: Transports of delight
IT systems are all too often focused on cost reduction, and while that is certainly important..
Big Sheds: In your dreams..
Why 3PLs will never get a five-year lease with a three year break..
Operations: Spring-cleaning the warehouse
Warehouse cleanliness is not only good practice – it is critical for many industries. So how can technology help in the battle against grime?
