 

Online grocery shopping to rise by 50pc

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Online grocery shopping to rise by 50pc

Online grocery shopping to rise by 50pc
Oktober 10
10:43 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Online grocery sales will increase by 53.8 per cent to £16 billion between now and 2022, the IGD predicts.

At the moment online accounts for £10.4bn of the £184.5bn grocery market. While supermarkets and hypermarkets will continue to hold the biggest share, the IGD says shoppers are increasingly turning to online with two out of five using online as part of the monthly grocery shopping.

And it forecasts that three out of five will be shopping online in the next two to three years.

The IGD’s research found that 28 per cent of online shoppers claim to shop once a week or more online, compared with 20 per cent in 2013.

“Online delivery saver passes are helping to lock in shopper loyalty and increase frequency of shops, with 29 per cent of online shoppers claiming to be subscribed to this type of scheme.”

Vanessa Henry, the IGD’s shopper insight manager, said: “What we call ‘omnichannel shoppers’ are having a big impact on the grocery market, with over half (54 per cent) of shoppers claiming that they use five or more different channels every month, as well as buying from 12 different store brands on average. Retailers should therefore consider how they are driving loyalty so that they become the brand of choice, for example with online delivery saver passes or special promotions.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

Network E-Commerce

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Network LogiMAT

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Logistik affine Unternehmen (A)

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Network Cluster D-A-CH

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


Karrieretipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...