The Robotics and Automation exhibition opens tomorrow

World leading robotics and automation suppliers are lining up to exhibit at the Robotics & Automation Exhibition which opens tomorrow (Wednesday 11th October) , and continues on Thursday 12th at the Milton Keynes Arena.

The event offers visitors the opportunity to discover how the latest technologies can improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

These are just some of the companies that will be exhibiting at the event:

* ABB

* Automata Technologies

* Automation Experts

* Axelent

* Bowe Systec

* Fortress Interlocks

* Fronius

* Guidance Automation

* ICS Robotics

* Konecranes

* KUKA

* LaMonde Automation Ltd

* Lucas Systems

* MacDonald Humfrey Automation

* Red Ledge

* Stockrail

* Sentek Solutions

* Tharsus

* WDS

* Werma

The exhibition will also include a series of seminars looking at: The path to commercially optimised robotics; Removing the barriers of traditional automation; The automation journey in material handling; and How Digital Automation and Dynamic Work Optimisation Can Reduce Labour Costs In The DC and Meets Increased Demand For Speedy Shipping Among Consumers.

Find out more/register here

Source: logisticsmanager.com