 

The Robotics and Automation exhibition opens tomorrow

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

The Robotics and Automation exhibition opens tomorrow

The Robotics and Automation exhibition opens tomorrow
Oktober 10
10:50 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

World leading robotics and automation suppliers are lining up to exhibit at the Robotics & Automation Exhibition which opens tomorrow (Wednesday 11th October) , and continues on Thursday 12th at the Milton Keynes Arena.

The event offers visitors the opportunity to discover how the latest technologies can improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

These are just some of the companies that will be exhibiting at the event:
* ABB
* Automata Technologies
* Automation Experts
* Axelent
* Bowe Systec
* Fortress Interlocks
* Fronius
* Guidance Automation
* ICS Robotics
* Konecranes
* KUKA
* LaMonde Automation Ltd
* Lucas Systems
* MacDonald Humfrey Automation
* Red Ledge
* Stockrail
* Sentek Solutions
* Tharsus
* WDS
* Werma
The exhibition will also include a series of seminars looking at: The path to commercially optimised robotics; Removing the barriers of traditional automation; The automation journey in material handling; and How Digital Automation and Dynamic Work Optimisation Can Reduce Labour Costs In The DC and Meets Increased Demand For Speedy Shipping Among Consumers.

Find out more/register here

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
AutomationNews: FroniusNews: KonecranesNews: KUKANews: Midea GroupRobtertechnikShipping
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

Network E-Commerce

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Network LogiMAT

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Logistik affine Unternehmen (A)

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Network Cluster D-A-CH

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


Karrieretipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...