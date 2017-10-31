 

Peak pressure will be greater than ever in 2017

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Peak pressure will be greater than ever in 2017

Peak pressure will be greater than ever in 2017
Oktober 31
16:40 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The pressure on retailers and parcel carriers will be greater than ever during this year’s black Friday and Christmas peak, according to Metapack, which is anticipating volume growth of around 20 per cent from now until the end of the first week in January.

It is predicting a swing in consumer behaviour with research suggesting that for at least 42 per cent of consumers in the UK, Europe and the US, expectations and behaviour are different during peak.

This is particularly so for buyers aged between 18 and 38. While free delivery is likely to encourage more consumers to purchase during peak than any other factor, low cost and fast delivery are also important, and many consumers also want multiple delivery options and prices.

“We do think there will be higher demand from overseas buyers than ever before, less tolerance for longer or imprecise delivery time-frames and an expectation that retailers will still be able to fulfil options such as try-before-you-buy, delivery to neighbour and in-flight changes,” said chief revenue officer Bruce Fair.

It also expects consumers to be more, not less, likely to try new delivery options during peak to ensure they get their parcels when and where they want them.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
News: KION GroupNews: Still
Teilen

ISBN 9781389501548

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Kategorien

Newsarchiv

 

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


LOGISTIK express Videobeiträge

Empfehlungen

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...