P&O Ferrymasters adds express services to bespoke solutions range

Tailor-made logistics solutions specialist P&O Ferrymasters has launched European and worldwide express services in a new offering managed from its Amsterdam office (Express@pofm.com).

“We strongly believe there is a place for us in this special area of business,” says Amsterdam general manager Marcel Manshanden. “With markets becoming ever-quicker, more and more of our customers need express support to meet the pace of consumer demand. Lead times and product availability are increasingly critical, so bringing our bespoke, job-specific approach to the express sector will enhance our service options when ultra-fast solutions, quotations and delivery are paramount.”

Special focus is being given to critical spare parts fulfilment for the automotive industry and other manufacturers to prevent production line stoppages, but P&O Ferrymasters stresses that the new service will cater for all market sectors.

Over recent months, contacts have been established with a string of express partners in Europe and the first shipments have already been booked. In addition, the company’s own dedicated Amsterdam fleet is on hand to underpin express services where needed.

Carrying anything from a parcel to full loads, the combined vehicle fleet ranges from small pick-up vans to full trailers – with single or double drivers – and includes units equipped for temperature-controlled and ADR dangerous goods.

The Amsterdam office will act as a one-stop-shop offering 24/7 trans-European and global express capability, supported by track & trace coverage and comprehensive intermodal availability.

P&O Ferrymasters is a leading pan-European provider of logistics solutions. The company serves 20 strategic locations in 12 countries across the continent, operating integrated road, rail and sea links via a fleet of 4,000 trailers and containers. A P&O Ferrymasters-owned rail terminal in the northern Romanian city of Oradea, which will facilitate the onward movement of goods to Britain from the Silk Road, became operational last year.

The company is a division of P&O Ferries, which sails on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. It operates more than 20 vessels which carry 10 million passengers, 1.6 million cars and 2.2 million freight units every year.

Contacts: P&O Ferrymasters – Mira Klinkenberg – +31(0)20 448 7184