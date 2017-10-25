P&O FERRYMASTERS increases capacity of poznan-rotterdam train by 25 per cent

P&O FERRYMASTERS today announces that it has responded to exceptional demand for its new rail link between Poznan and Rotterdam by adding a fifth rotation per week to the service – a 25 per cent increase in capacity.

The train, which launched four months ago and is operated in conjunction with Polish logistics company Erontrans, will add a departure in both directions on Wednesdays to the other four days of the week on which it runs. It provides a link between the CLIP terminal in Swarzedz-Poznan to Europoort in Rotterdam, from where cargoes are transported to Britain via P&O Ferries.

Mark Timmermans, Trailer Director of P&O Ferrymasters, said: “We have seen a sharp rise in interest from customers since the service launched in June and we have taken the decision effectively to increase capacity by 25 per cent.”

“We are able to offer our customers a one-stop solution for exports to the lucrative markets of Britain and the Low Countries. Our service provides them with reliability, less risk and increased payloads at a price which is competitive with road haulage.”

In addition to the new Wednesday service the train, which is operated by rail carrier LTE Netherlands, has departures in both directions on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Each train consists of 36 huckepack trailers able to carry up to 28 tonnes each. Its journey from Poznan to Rotterdam takes 20 hours.

P&O Ferrymasters is a leading pan-European provider of logistics solutions. The company serves 20 strategic locations in 12 countries across the continent, operating integrated road, rail and sea links via a fleet of 4,000 trailers and containers. A P&O Ferrymasters-owned rail terminal in the northern Romanian city of Oradea, which will facilitate the onward movement of goods to Britain from the Silk Road, became operational last year.

The company is a division of P&O Ferries, which sails on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. It operates more than 20 vessels which carry 10 million passengers, 1.6 million cars and 2.2 million freight units every year.