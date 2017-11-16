Polo Mercitalia purchasing up to 125 electric locomotives

Mercitalia Rail and TX Logistik (Polo Mercitalia) will buy up to 125 new generation TRAXX electric locomotives destined for freight transport in Italy and Europe in the coming years. The transaction, a total investment of around EUR 400 million, was finalized at the end of a very tight competitive competition, lasting about 8 months, involving the major international manufacturers of the sector.

The new locomotives, produced by Bombardier, will be technologically the most advanced of those available on the European market and will allow to renew over a third of the fleet owned by Polo Mercitalia over the next three years. In this way, Polo Companies will have an electric locomotive park with an average age among the lowest in Europe.

In addition, Bombardier will be responsible for maintenance of locomotives for a period of eight years, both in Italy and abroad, thus maximizing the availability and efficiency of the vehicles. This will result in greater reliability and punctuality of transport services with obvious benefits for the Merchandise and Logistics business of Polo Mercitalia.

“This operation – said Marco Gosso, Managing Director of Mercitalia Logistics – is a very important part of the 2017-2026 Industrial Plan, which provides Mercali’s EUR 1.5 billion investment. We are in line with what has been planned for the revival of the freight sector of the FS Italiane Group, both for the results we are gaining and for investments. Our goal is to use these new locomotives to enhance and improve freight services in Italy, the Transalpine Corridors and the major European countries.” The first deliveries of electric locomotives are scheduled for fall 2018.

www.mercitaliarail.it

Source: oevz.com/en