Premiere of new ship loading platform in Ennshafen

On October 16, 2017, Fixkraft cleared the first ship at the newly built loading platform. The New York barge carried 1,800 tonnes of soybean meal from Rotterdam on board.

The loading platform was built by Ennshafen OÖ GmbH and handed over to the transhipment company Fixkraft-Futtermittel GmbH for use in early October 2017. The ship handling system measures 23 x 12 meters and was built with four dolphins.

The new loading platform is called “Kai 13”. With the new transshipment facility, Fixkraft is increasing the delivery volume of raw material via the waterway.

www.ennshafen.at

Source: oevz.com/en